Very Quiet June Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: No change in the pattern today and for the weekend with less humid air remaining in place. These three days stay dry and comfortable for June in Alabama; expect plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°, with lows lingering in the 60s. Late this weekend, a reinforcing shot of drier air arrives. We will mention, there could be a rogue shower possible across South Alabama tomorrow.

NEXT WEEK: The new shot of dry air means many locations across North/Central Alabama will enjoy lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, while for us in South and Central Alabama, lows in the low to mid 60s are expected. Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s Monday, but should gradually warm through the week with and low 90s likely by Wednesday and lasting through Thursday and Friday. We will also mention humidity levels will be creeping back up, so a few isolated afternoon showers/storms could be possible, but for the most part, there is no sign of significant rain the next 7-10 days.

Have a fantabulous Friday!!!

Ryan