Blount County Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Car Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Remlap woman was killed in a two-vehicle car accident at 3:45 on July 12.

Dawn Trucks 32, was killed when the 2008 Suzuki SUV she was driving collided with a 2018 Honda Odyssey in the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 and Pine Mountain Road.

Trucks, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured. The crash occurred six miles south of Oneonta. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.