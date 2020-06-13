Mainly Sunny, Mainly Dry Weather With Low Humidity Continues

by Ben Lang

No weather woes across central and south Alabama today. The sunshine was abundant, warming temperatures from the 60s and low 70s this morning to the low 90s during the afternoon. However, it wasn’t oppressively hot, with humidity and therefore heat index values in check. The few clouds in the sky this afternoon fizzle away this evening, with a clear sky for tonight. Temperatures fall into the low/mid 80s by 7PM, then descend into the low/mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows look a bit cooler, ranging from the mid to upper 60s for most.

Sunday looks like another fine day for our area. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 60s.

Temperatures could take a step back early next week, with humidity on the lower end of the spectrum for this time of year. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s Monday with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night lows range from the low to mid 60s. Tuesday features highs between the mid and upper 80s despite plenty of sunshine. By Tuesday, there’s a chance for a stray afternoon shower or two. However, rain chances still look very low for the forecast-able future. Tuesday night lows return to the mid 60s. Wednesday features highs in the mid to upper 80s again, with lows in the upper 60s. Again, there could be a stray shower here or there Wednesday afternoon, with an otherwise mostly sunny sky.

Heat and humidity could built back in late next week. However, rain chances remain minimal Thursday and Friday. High temperatures, however, likely return to the low 90s each day. Lows only fall to around 70° each night. Next weekend could feature more cloudiness, while rain chances remain low. Afternoon high temperatures probably reach the low 90s both Saturday and Father’s Day.