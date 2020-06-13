Update: Suspect in Catalytic Converter Thefts Now in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Eclectic police has officially informed the public of the capture of Fugitive Devin Wayne Foster.

According to the Eclectic Police Department, Foster was captured on Friday, June 12, by Montgomery City Patrol Units on Highland Avenue. Eclectic Police took custody of Foster shortly after his arrest and he was transported back to the Eclectic Police Department. No other details were released.

Devin Wayne Foster was wanted by the Eclectic Police Department for 2 counts of Criminal Trespass 2nd, 6 counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, 6 counts of

Theft of Property 3rd. Devin is also a suspect in multiple counties for numerous Catalytic converter thefts.