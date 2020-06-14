Hundreds Remember the Life of Big John Williams

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hundreds of people turned out in Hayneville on Saturday morning to remember the life of the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams. Williams was shot and killed at a gas station last November.

Motorcycle riders rode 130 miles around the county to commemorate the area that Williams once patrolled.

It is their hope that they can start a college scholarship fund in his memory.

This video is a look at the ride, put together by Alabama News Network Chief Photographer Bill Gill.