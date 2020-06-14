Mainly Dry With Mild June Temperatures Early This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another mostly sunny and warm afternoon across central and south Alabama. Once again, humidity was negligible, with heat index temperatures running near air temperatures throughout the afternoon. A handful of showers developed in the daytime heating. A few could more could form early this evening, but quickly fizzle away amidst the dry air after sunset. Outside of rain cooled spots, temperatures remain in the mid 80s through 7PM. Area temperatures slide into the mid 70s by 11PM while the sky becomes clear. Monday begins on a sunny and comfortable note, with overnight lows falling into the 60s.

Monday looks mostly sunny and mainly dry while our less-humid weather pattern continues. A handful of stray showers could form during the daytime heating. Temperatures might be a couple degrees cooler than Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night lows range from the low to mid 60s. Tuesday features cooler temperatures, thanks to some semblance of an Appalachian cool air wedge encompassing our area. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible, particularly during the afternoon, but stay isolated in coverage. Tuesday night looks mild again, with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday remains mild for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for rain remains insignificant with the still relatively low humidity.

Heat and humidity rise a bit late next week, with low 90s possible again Thursday and Friday afternoon. Each day features a sun/cloud mix, but the chance for rain looks scant. Lows fall into the upper 60s/low 70s each night. Father’s day weekend looks quite warm, as you might expect for the final third of June. Still, the rain chance looks isolated at best both Saturday and Sunday, so outdoor plans to celebrate Dad probably won’t be disrupted.