Montgomery County Now Leads the State in COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County has surpassed Mobile County to lead the state in confirmed COVID-19 cases. Montgomery County’s numbers show a surge in the past 14 days.

Here is a look at how Montgomery County compares to Jefferson County and Mobile County:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Population: 226,941

Total cases: 2,791 (plus 39 probable)

Cases in last 14 days: 1,074

MOBILE COUNTY

Population: 414,659

Total cases: 2,697 (plus 19 probable)

Cases in last 14 days: 454

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Population: 659,892

Total cases: 2,475 (plus 34 probable)

Cases in last 14 days: 636

In Montgomery County, 6,095 people have been tested in the past 14 days.

“The trends we are seeing in Central Alabama are alarming,” Dr. Don Williamson, president, Alabama Hospital Association, said last week.

“Montgomery’s cases should not be double that of Mobile or Jefferson County simply based on population size. In addition, if we do not make changes in our daily behavior, there’s no way we can avoid increasing numbers of cases and deaths. It’s a real threat, and we believe it’s our obligation to let individuals know the risks and understand what’s going on.”

Statewide, there have been 7,227 coronavirus cases in the last 14 days, bringing the state total to 25,235. There have been 768 deaths.