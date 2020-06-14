Transportation Project on Taylor Road to Start Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will start a project today in the hopes of reducing morning congestion on Taylor Road in Montgomery, from north of Berryhill Road to University Court.

ALDOT says the majority of the modifications will be at the intersection of Taylor Road and southern Halcyon Summit Drive.

The Changes

Extend queuing lane for I-85 South U-Turn at Halcyon Summit Drive

Halcyon Summit Drive will be right in, left in/right out only

U-Turn and left into Amridge will have a traffic signal

Eastchase to Atlanta Highway will remain free flowing

Halcyon Summit Drive with current signal will be widened for a dual left to accommodate increased traffic

In addition to the intersection improvements channelization will be installed starting at the overhead signs and across the bridge heading north on Taylor Road. The channelization will be similar to the channelization headed north on Perry Hill Road.

Lane closures may be needed from Sunday to Thursday 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

ALDOT awarded the project to Asphalt Contractors, Inc., of Montgomery, at a cost of $2.5 million. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.