2021 Oscars Ceremony to be Delayed Because of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry. The Academy’s Board of Governors also decided to extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021.

Other entertainment industry awards shows are also in flux, like the Tony Awards. The 74th Tony Awards, originally set for June 7, has been postponed indefinitely.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)