Alabama Virus Rise, Gov. Ivey Stresses Personal Responsibility

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – As Alabama experiences a surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Kay Ivey is emphasizing the role of personal responsibility to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, more than 25,000 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than a fourth of the cases have come in the past two weeks, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama in the past week hit records highs for hospitalizations with more than 640 patients in hospitals and for cases reported in a single day, with 1,000-plus cases being reported.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)