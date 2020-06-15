City of Mobile Agrees to Pay Fine for Violation of Memorial Preservation Act

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday his determination that the City of Mobile violated the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act by removing a historic statue previously located on public property.

The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets, and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years. The Act specifically charges the Attorney General with the duty of enforcement, much as he is authorized to prosecute all civil actions necessary to protect the rights and interests of the State.

“On June 4, the City of Mobile removed a 120-year-old statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes from public property within the city,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Now that the City has acknowledged its intent to remove the monument permanently, the facts surrounding the removal and a plain reading of the law led me to determine that the Act was violated. After being notified of that determination, the City has agreed to pay the required fine of $25,000 without a court order.”

The legal agreement entered by the State and the City of Mobile is linked here.