Goodwater Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Selling Cocaine

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, June 11, Deon Gaddis, 35, of Goodwater, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Following his prison sentence, Gaddis will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Through various investigative means, law enforcement discovered that Gaddis engaged in the sale of cocaine in Coosa County on December 14, 2017. Following the investigation and referral for federal prosecution, Gaddis was indicted by a grand jury on September 11, 2019 for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to the charge on January 9.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Millbrook Police Department, the Alexander City Police Department, the Goodwater Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated this case, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Davidson and Robert Nichols prosecuted the case.