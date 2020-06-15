Montgomery City Council Member Plans to Introduce Face Mask Proposal

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery City Council member C.C. Calhoun has confirmed to Alabama News Network that he plans to introduce a face mask proposal at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Calhoun says his proposal would require people to wear a mask in a public location with 25 people or more. Violators would get a $25 fine.

Calhoun plans to introduce his plan on the floor and suspend the rules in the hopes of having a vote at the meeting.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Montgomery County now leads the state in coronavirus cases. There have been 328 new cases in Montgomery County since Friday, and about 1,100 new cases in the past two weeks.