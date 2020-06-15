MPD: Suspect Arrested in Thursday Evening Fatal Shooting on Victor Tulane Circle

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect with the homicide of Amendo McKee, 18, who was fatally shot on June 11. MPD charged Chanorous Green, 20, of Montgomery, with murder. Green was taken into custody on June 15, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, at about 5:03 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of Victor Tulane Circle on shots fired and a subject shot. At the scene, witnesses advised that the subject shot left the scene. Shortly after, MPD responded to a local hospital, at about 5:05 pm, in reference to McKee who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation indicates that the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation. During the altercation, the victim was shot by the suspect.

Green was identified as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.