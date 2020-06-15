New York Man Dies in Weekend Wreck on Virginia Loop Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police is investigating a fatal wreck that happened over the weekend.

It happened on Virginia Loop Road near Monterey Drive early Saturday morning just after 12:30AM.

The driver, 50-year-old Christopher Glover of New York, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial investigation indicates Glover was traveling southbound on Virginia Loop Road when his vehicle left the roadway, rolled, flipped, and came to rest in a ditch.

There was only one vehicle involved in the wreck.

The cause is still under investigation.