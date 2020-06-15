Poll: Black Americans Most Likely to Know a COVID-19 Victim

by Alabama News Network Staff

African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March.

Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans.

That’s according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus.

In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults.

