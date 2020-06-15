Report: Death Rates 12 Times Higher for COVID-19 Patients with Chronic Illnesses

by Alabama News Network Staff

A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected.

Monday’s report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema.

Virus patients with chronic conditions were 6 times more likely to be hospitalized than otherwise healthy patients.

The report is based on 1.3 million laboratory-confirmed cases from late January through the end of May.

