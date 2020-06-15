Representative Martha Roby Announces 2020 Service Academy Appointees

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-AL) on Monday, June 15 announced the 2020 appointments to the United States service academies from Alabama’s Second District. Students from the Second District received appointments to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military, and Merchant Marine Academies.

“It is my great honor each year to nominate distinguished young men and women from Alabama’s Second District for appointment to our nation’s service academies,” Representative Roby said. “These students are to be applauded for their willingness to serve our country, their academic excellence, and their exceptional leadership abilities. I join their families, friends, teachers, and communities in congratulating these outstanding students on this momentous achievement.”

The following students were nominated by Representative Roby and received official appointments to the United States service academies:

Anna-Grace Dumas is the daughter of Patricia and Anthony Dumas. She is a graduate of Houston Academy in Dothan, and she received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Taylor Edwards is the son of Jennifer and William Edwards. He is a graduate of Houston Academy in Dothan, and he received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

John Faircloth is the son of Colonel John (USMC Ret.) and Beverly Faircloth. He is a graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy, and he received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Theresa Kim is the daughter of Anthony Kim. She is a graduate of LAMP High School in Montgomery, and she received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Alejandro Pickart is the son of Vanessa and Damien Pickart. He is a graduate of Prattville High School, and he received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Bailee Segars is the daughter of Patricia and Paul Segars. She is a graduate of Northview High School in Dothan, and she received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Daniel Shon is the son of Youngmi Yoo and Hyunmin Shon. He is a graduate of LAMP High School in Montgomery, and he received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Tatyana Siler is the daughter of Patricia and Timothy Downing. She is a graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy, and she received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Michael Sullivan is the son of Sheryl and Christopher Sullivan. He is a graduate of Providence Christian School in Dothan, and he received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Brennan Worrell is the son of Leslie Worrell. He is a graduate of Wetumpka High School, and he received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.