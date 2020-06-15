Routine June Weather: Hot with Random Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: Most of Alabama will stay dry today, but as we saw yesterday, there will be a few isolated storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across South/Central Alabama. For the rest of the week, an upper low will slowly move across the Carolinas, and we can expect a few waves of energy around the southern parts of the system that will affect Alabama at times with an enhancement of pop-up storms, but for the most part, most everyone will stay dry, and consider yourself fortunate if you see one of these storms. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Summer officially arrives Saturday as the summer solstice occurs at 4:44 PM CDT, but it has been feeling like summer for weeks, and this weekend will be no different. It looks to be hot with highs on both days in the lower to perhaps mid 90s. The sky will have more sun than clouds, and of course, a rogue afternoon shower or storm will be possible, but again, these will be few and far between.

IN THE TROPICS: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days over the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Have a marvelous Monday and practice social distancing!!!

Ryan