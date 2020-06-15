Suspect Identified in Wallet Theft Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the location of Theft/Fraud suspect Anthony Draughon. Draughon is described as a white male, 5’8 ft.in height, weighing approximately 230lbs.

Montgomery Investigators confirmed that 43-year-old Anthony Draughon is being sought for the theft of a wallet that occurred on June 6, at 1185 Eastern Boulevard.

1/4 Anthony Draughon

2/4 Investigation 3

3/4 Investigation 1

4/4 Investigation _002







If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Draughon, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!