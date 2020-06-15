Turning Drier This Week

by Shane Butler



An area of low pressure to our east will gradually pull away and leave us in a drier weather pattern this week. Until the low is far enough away, we will hold onto at least a slight chance of showers Tuesday. As drier air moves into the region, humidity levels come down and it begins to feel a lot better out there. Mornings start out pleasant in the lower to mid 60s and afternoons warm into the low to mid 80s for a few days. High pressure returns and carves us out sunny and rain free conditions late week. The heat will begin to crank up and we’re back in the lower 90s late week. We could be flirting with some mid 90s over the upcoming weekend. As the heat builds, moisture levels begins to creep up and our chance for showers increases early next week.