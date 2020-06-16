Alabama Prisoner Dies from COVID-19, 13 More Prisoners Test Positive for the Virus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama officials reported a second death over the weekend of a state inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state Department of Corrections says Robert Stewart, 80, died Sunday. He started showing symptoms of the virus last week and was later taken to a hospital where he died.

An inmate from a different state prison died Friday after testing positive for the virus.

Stewart had been housed at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. Officials on Thursday decided to test all inmates in the prison’s infirmary and 13 tested positive.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)