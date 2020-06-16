Breezy and Slightly Cooler Today

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper low is spinning across the Southeast today, east of Alabama, as it spins, little pieces of energy will rotate around it and those can and will bring us the potential some showers or storms. The upper low will slowly drift east this week, but will still be influencing our weather as it has pulled down somewhat cooler air into Alabama. We are having breezy conditions today with northeasterly winds of 10-20 mph at times. Highs the next three days will range from the mid to upper 80s, while nights will be refreshing with lows in the 60s, and some 50s as well. The days will generally dry, but will mention some risk of isolated showers during the afternoon hours through Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A ridge will start to build in this weekend meaning those afternoon highs climb higher with lower 90s expected, there may even be some mid 90s across South Alabama. The sky each day will continue to feature more sun than clouds, with any afternoon showers and storms remaining very scarce as rain chances look to remain below 20%. Along with Father’s Day, this weekend is the official start of summer as the summer solstice occurs at 4:44 PM CDT.

NEXT WEEK: Early in the week, it looks like an upper trough will bring a better chance of rain to the stat on Monday and Tuesday, otherwise fairly routine early summer weather will continue with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s most days.

IN THE TROPICS: A non-tropical low pressure area located about 200 miles east of the Georgia coast is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic waters. The low is forecast to move northward today, and environmental conditions are expected to remain unfavorable for significant development through tonight when the low should move inland over eastern North Carolina. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could occur over portions of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina through Wednesday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Please keep social distancing, wash your hands, and stay safe!!!

