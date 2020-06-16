Pay It Forward: Dazja Loyd of Millbrook

by Chris Searcy

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Dazja Loyd of Millbrook.

She is a 22-year-old law school student who still has time to make improvements in her community. She works with the Community Improvement Association. She also helps develop the Holiday Smile Project, which helps those in need.

She is also creating a voter registration drive.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Dazja Loyd for all that you do!