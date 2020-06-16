Selma Area Food Bank Moves Into Bigger, Better Facility

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma Area Food Bank opens a new chapter — in its 27 year history of fighting against hunger in west Alabama.

The food bank now has a new — bigger — better home.

Executive Director Jeff Harrison says the new 17,000 square foot facility — is more than twice as big as the old one.

The new facility includes four offices — a break room — a conference room — and a loading dock.

“Where we were, we didn’t have a loading dock for the truck, so we had to manually take things off the truck and manually put them into the freezer and the cooler,” said Harrison.

The Selma Area Food Bank serves about 60 agencies in some of the state’s poorest counties.

It distributes more than a million pounds of food — in Dallas, Perry, Marengo and Wilcox counties — each year.