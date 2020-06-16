UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Wallet Theft Investigation
UPDATE:
The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that Theft/Fraud suspect Anthony Draughon is in Police custody.
Draughon was originally shown on a CrimeStoppers segment released on June 10th as an unidentified subject wanted in reference to a Theft and Fraud investigation that occurred on June 6, at 1185 Eastern Boulevard. He was identified as a suspect shortly after the segment aired by another Investigator that had recently arrested Draughon in another jurisdiction for a similar crime. The Investigator recognized Draughon through the CrimeStoppers segment.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the location of Theft/Fraud suspect Anthony Draughon. Draughon is described as a white male, 5’8 ft.in height, weighing approximately 230lbs.
Montgomery Investigators confirmed that 43-year-old Anthony Draughon is being sought for the theft of a wallet that occurred on June 6, at 1185 Eastern Boulevard.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Draughon, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!