The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Looks to Post-Pandemic Tourism

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce is working to find new ways to market Montgomery as a destination when people are ready to travel again.

Meg Lewis with the Chamber says Montgomery could be a destination many corporations and non-profits consider for diversity and inclusion training because of the city’s civil rights history.

She says that travel experts expect “drive markets” to be the first tourism markets to recover. Meaning people will be willing to drive further distances than before as they look at future travel plans.

In an interview with Alabama News Network Lewis said “being at the intersection of I-85 and I-65 puts Montgomery in an ideal location to invite travelers to step away from the road, maybe have a meal, plan an event, spend an evening with us. “That’s what we would really love to do and what we are going to proactively work to do with an aggressive public relations strategy”

Meg Lewis also believes that April’s hotel occupancy rate was 31.1 percent…that’s slightly higher than the 20 percent the chamber originally projected. However, That’s in comparison to the 70 percent hotel occupancy rate we would usually see this time of year.