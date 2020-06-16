TSA Announces Eight New Airport Screening Procedures at Montgomery Regional Airport

by Alabama News Network Staff

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials announce new screening procedures to go into effect by mid-June. These procedures will minimize physical contact between agents and passengers.

The updated procedures are as follows:

All TSA recommendations for luggage and personal items do not apply to TSA Pre-Check travelers.

