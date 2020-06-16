What the Tech? App Helps You Record Traffic Stops

by Alabama News Network Staff

An iPhone app is helping people record video of traffic stops. The Siri shortcut app “Pulled Over By Police” will start recording video with the smartphone just by saying “Hey Siri, I’m being pulled over by police”.

The app is not available in Apple’s App Store, rather it must be downloaded from a link using the “Shortcuts” app that comes pre-installed on new iPhones.

If it isn’t on your iPhone you can search for and download “Shortcuts” by Apple from the App Store. It is free.

Shortcuts work with Siri as a way to automate certain actions on the phone. For example, you can set it up to play music from playlists simply by asking Siri, or figuring out a 15% tip simply by inputing the total bill.

The “Pulled Over by Police” shortcut will not only start the camera to record video and audio, it also marks the location using the phone’s GPS and sends it as a message to any contact you set up earlier.

Here are a few other features of this shortcut that are all put into action by saying “I’m being :

● Sends a recording of the video to your emergency contact or someone else’s phone.

● Saves the recording to your iCloud and/or upload it to a Dropbox folder.

● Turn on the smartphone torch light

● If you were using the phone to listen to music or a podcast, the app stops the music.

● Turns on “Do Not Disturb” so that a phone call will not interrupt the recording.

● Save the video recording to your Photos app

● Dim the brightness of your smartphone screen

To install the “Pulled Over by Police” shortcut, follow this link:

https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/84ad422bdfaa45a695422cf6aab41b7f

Note, this will need to be downloaded from the phone with Shortcuts already installed. It cannot be downloaded on a computer.