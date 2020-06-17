Dr. Don Williamson Describes What Alabama Hospitals Face During COVID-19 Pandemic

by Jerome Jones

Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson, who is a former State Health Officer, took time for a one-on-one interview with Alabama News Network to describe the situation hospitals face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We asked him about the hospitals in Montgomery, as Montgomery County has taken the lead in the number of cases in Alabama.

“Our hospitals have now been dealing with very high COVID numbers for 16 to 20 days. Staff is exhausted. We have on any given day, one or two ICU beds. That’s not to say people can’t get care, it just means as a measure of the severity of the disease, our hospitals are overwhelmed, they’re inundated,” Williamson said.

He also describes what medical workers are facing.

“They are dealing with perpetual day by day filled ICUs of very ill patients, some of whom will not survive, and they’re not getting a break. They’re emotionally exhausted. They’re physically exhausted.”

Williamson says if numbers in Montgomery County don’t drop, it will lead to a long an unpleasant summer.