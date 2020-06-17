Fort Deposit Mayor Concerned About Spread of COVID-19

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The mayor of Fort Deposit is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 throughout the town.

Mayor Fletcher Fountain says the town has become a hot spot for COVID-19 — because many residents refuse to follow the CDC guidelines — to help slow the spread of the disease.

Fountain says there have been at least a hundred cases of COVID-19 in the city — and 5 people have died from the disease in the last two weeks.

The city passed an ordinance requiring residents to wear masks — and put a curfew in place from 10 pm to 5 am — but many residents haven’t been cooperating.

Now the city is about to step up efforts — to deal with violators.

“So, I’m begging the citizens of Fort Deposit, please ma’am, please sir, let’s obey these guidelines and see if we can curtail this Coronavirus and keep our city safe,” said Fountain.

Fort Deposit is the largest city in Lowndes County.

It has a population of about 1200 people.