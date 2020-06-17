Heat Levels Begin Rising

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change in the weather today; another day with plenty of sunshine with a high in the mid to upper 80s; showers, if any will remain isolated. Then, for Thursday and Friday, moisture levels will begin to rise, and the coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms should be a bit higher, closer to 20%. Otherwise, the days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 80s Thursday, with 90° Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A ridge will start to build in this weekend meaning those afternoon highs climb higher with lower and mid 90s expected. The sky each day will continue to feature more sun than clouds, with any afternoon showers and storms remaining very scarce as rain chances look to remain around 20%. Along with Father’s Day, this weekend is the official start of summer as the summer solstice occurs at 4:44 PM CDT.

NEXT WEEK: Early in the week, an upper trough will bring a better chance of rain and storms back to Alabama Monday though Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s most days.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A non-tropical low pressure area has moved inland over eastern North Carolina, and no further development is expected. Heavy rainfall could still occur over parts of eastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia through this afternoon. Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms have diminished in association with a tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, and upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for further development. This system could still produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall over Trinidad and Tobago and northeastern coastal sections of Venezuela during the next day or so. Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

Be blessed and keep social distancing!!!

