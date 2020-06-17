Mid 90s Possible This Weekend

by Shane Butler

The upper low pressure system to our east continues to slowly move father away from the deep south. The circulation around it is still having an impact on our weather. Drier air is being pulled into the area on northwesterly winds. This will subside and high pressure becomes more dominate over the region. As a result, we go back to hot and humid conditions. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Moisture levels begin to increase and scattered showers and storms develop in the late afternoon heat going forward. It’s basically going to be a typical summer-time weather regime over the next several days.