Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Issues Executive Order Requiring Face Masks to be Worn in Public

by Rashad Snell

Mayor Steven Reed issued an Executive Order requiring face masks to be worn at all time in public.

This announcements comes in wake of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. During the meeting, city council members voted down a proposed ordinance requiring face masks to be worn.

Council member C.C. Calhoun proposed requiring masks for public gatherings of 25 people or more. But some council members who were opposed say they were worried about how to enforce it.

Montgomery County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and has the highest number of cases in the state.