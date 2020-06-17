Montgomery Police Searching for Attempted Burglary Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of the pictured suspects wanted for an Attempted Burglary Investigation that occurred in Montgomery. The pictured suspects are wanted for an Attempted Burglary Investigation that occurred on Monday, June 1. The suspect(s) attempted to make forced entry into the business in efforts to steal merchandise from the business.

The Montgomery Police Department needs help with the identity and location of these suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of these suspects, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).