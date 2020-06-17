Montgomery Zoo Reopens Doors Effective Immediately

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Zoo has decided to reopen its doors. The zoo has been closed since Governor Ivey issued the “Stay-at-Home Order” in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

HERE ARE THE FOLLOWING GUIDELINES AND DETAILS REGARDING THE REOPENING OF THE MONTGOMERY ZOO:

Effective June 17, the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum will reopen to the public. We look forward to seeing all our friends, guests, and members return to the Zoo. MAKE A RESERVATION OR PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE NOW. As part of our ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of our guests, members, Zoo staff, and the animals in our care, we have implemented enhanced protocols and procedures in an effort to assist our community in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We graciously ask that all our visitors to abide by these requests for the sake of everyone visiting the Zoo.

These modifications will ensure guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control, State of Alabama, Alabama Department of Public Health, and the City of Montgomery regarding capacity, social distancing, and sanitizing are followed for the health, safety of our guests, staff, and animals. Full details of the modified operations can be found on the Zoo’s website at montgomeryzoo.com.

Most noticeable safety precautions include:

— Limiting the number of guests in the Zoo at one time;

— Encouraging guests purchase tickets online prior to their visit to the Zoo;

— All guests will enter and exit at the Main Zoo Admission area, the Mann

Museum entrance will be closed;

— One-way directional flow through the Zoo, limiting contact with other guests;

— Encouraging a largely outdoor experience, we are limiting the number of guests

in Stingray Bay, Reptile Facility, Gift Shops, and Mann Museum;

— Closure of the playground and swings;

— Suspending daily keeper talks and animal encounters until further notice;

— Animals at the Petting Zoo, Stingray Bay, Giraffe Encounter, and Parakeet Cove

will be viewable; however, encounters are suspended until further notice;

— Train ride will run at the top of the hour, closing at the bottom of the hour to

clean and disinfect all carts;

— Sky lift ride will run at the bottom of the hour, closing at the top of the hour

to clean and disinfect chairs.

Zoo staff are required to wear face coverings/masks while in public areas of the Zoo where they are unable to maintain a six-foot distance between guests and/or staff. Measures are in place to disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as railings, tables, door handles, counter tops, chairs, benches, etc. All feline and primate exhibit viewing stations will have a secondary barricade in place to ensure a six-foot distance is maintained for the health and safety of both guests and animals.

Informational and directional signs are posted throughout the Zoo concerning current access limitations, temporary closures, one-way directional traffic flow, and other reminders to help our guests have a safe and enjoyable experience. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot distance from guests not in their party, frequently wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, and observe and abide by all notifications throughout the Zoo.

_________________

Reservations and limited ticketing

During this time, the Montgomery Zoo is limiting the number of guests that may be on-grounds at one time. Limiting the number of guests in the Zoo will help ensure a safer experience for everyone. We recommend the following:

Pre-purchase tickets online prior to your arrival at the Zoo. Guests with pre-purchased online tickets will have top priority access to the Zoo.

MONTGOMERY ZOO MEMBERS, we also ask that you make a reservation as well. This will help us limit the number of guests that may be on-grounds at the one time. You may make your reservation online now.

There will be a limited number of tickets available at the gate for walk-ins. This number will be determined by the number of guests in the Zoo at the time of arrival.

— Limited access will include both Zoo members and non-members.

All guests must enter and exit through the Zoo’s main gate. The Mann Museum entrance will be closed in order to monitor the number of guests in the park.

_________________

Promoting wellness and safety

We strongly suggest all guests wear masks while visiting the Zoo. All Zoo staff members will be required to wear a mask when directly involved with the public.

We strongly suggest that all guests remain six feet away from other parties during their visit. Signs are posted throughout the Zoo as a constant reminder.

Rides, attractions, restrooms, gift shops, touchpoints, and surfaces throughout the Zoo will be frequently cleaned and disinfected throughout the day. All cleaning solutions used at the Zoo are approved by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

We strongly encourage our guests to increase good sanitization practices while visiting the Zoo.

— Practice physical distancing from other guests.

— Avoid touching all surfaces if possible.

— When using the restroom, please limit the number of people inside the restroom to four at a time.

— After using the restroom, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.

— Good practices to follow

— Frequently use of hand sanitizer.

— Avoid touching your face at any time.

— Cough and sneeze into a tissue, cloth, or into the fold of your elbow.

— Practice physical distancing and one-directional traffic.

Prior to arriving at the Zoo, we strongly suggest doing a quick health screen of everyone visiting the Zoo that day. Here are a few simple procedures and questions to ask.

— Take everyone’s temperature. If it is 99 degrees or above, please stay at home.

— Ask everyone in your party

— How do you feel today?

— Any coughing or sneezing?

— Any stomach or any other pains; especially headache?

— If there are any signs of illness, we strongly encourage you to stay at home and visit the Zoo another day.

_________________

Enjoy your OUTDOOR WILDLIFE experience

The Montgomery Zoo is largely an outdoor experience in a park environment. We invite everyone to enjoy the great OUTDOORS while visiting the Zoo and its many exhibits and attractions. Indoor facilities like the Gift Shop, Mann Museum, Overlook Café, Reptile Facility, and Stingray Bay will limit the number of guests allowed inside at one time.



We are promoting a one-way directional experience that reinforces social distancing guidelines. Please maintain a six-foot distance between you and other guest at all times. Guests will be routed in one direction to ensure social distancing. We ask all guests as they enter the Zoo to turn directly to the right entering our South America section of the Zoo and then maintaining a one directional flow throughout their Zoo visit. This will help prevent crossing paths with other guests.

Ride and animal encounter access

Be sure to take note of time changes for the various rides and attractions at the Montgomery Zoo. Please see below.

Train Adventure Ride: The train will run on the top of the hour for 30 minutes (10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm). The train will close on the bottom of the hour to thoroughly clean and disinfect the cars.

— All tickets must be purchased at Admissions

— No tickets will be sold at the ride

Zoofari Sky Lift Adventure Ride: The Zoofari Sky Lift will run at the bottom of the hour for 30 minutes (10:30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30pm). The Sky Lift ride will close on the top of the hour to thoroughly clean and disinfect the seats.

— All tickets must be purchased at Admissions

— No tickets will be sold at the ride

Animal encounters and attractions that are suspended at this time:

— Playground and swings

— Petting Zoo: animals will be viewable; however, no touch and feeding at this time

— Parakeet Cove: animals will be viewable; however, no feeding at this time

— Stingray Bay: animals will be viewable; however, no touch and feeding at this time

— Giraffe Encounter: animals will be viewable; however, no feeding at this time

— Daily keeper talks at the African Elephants and Lions

Barricades at feline and primate exhibits

To better ensure the health and well-being of our feline and primate friends at the Zoo, barricades have been put in place to provide additional distance between our human guests and our animal residents. These barricades are clearly visible and labeled. These exhibits are:

— Siamangs

— Tigers

— Jaguars

— Lynx

— Cougars

_________________

What can our guests do to promote a healthy environment for your family and others around you?

We are doing all we can to promote a healthy environment, and in doing so, we also rely on you to keep recommended self-care in mind for your safety and the safety of others. Throughout your Zoo experience, please be mindful of current CDC guidelines and public health recommendations.

If you or a member of your party are feeling unwell, please visit us another time.

Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for a minimum of 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, the CDC recommends a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Guests are strongly encouraged, but not required to, wear masks while in public spaces.

Help us promote social distancing by remaining at least six feet away from others who are not part of your party.

If you must cough or sneeze, please do so into your elbow, not into your hand or into the air.

Government health organizations currently recommend that persons ages 65 and older, persons who reside in senior care facilities or long-term care facilities, or persons with underlying medical conditions stay home or maintain distance from others.

_________________

Where should I go for more information on COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the best resource for useful, factual and up-to-date information on the virus. For more local and in-state information, please visit the Alabama Department of Public Health.