Numerous Guns Stolen from Andalusia Residence

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a residential burglary/theft that occurred between the dates of March 30 – April 3, on Christi Smith Road in Andalusia. The suspect(s) entered a residence and stole numerous firearms along with other items.

According to Investigators, the following firearms were taken during the burglary:

 American Arms .22 magnum revolver

 Mossberg .410 pump shotgun

 Remington 1100 shotgun

 Remington 30.06 model 742

 Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, stainless steel, 4 inch barrel with rubber grip

 Sid .22 auto

 Charter Arms .22 magnum

No video or pictures are currently available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!