Several Troy University Football Players, Coaches and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19
Troy University Athletic Officials have confirmed to Alabama News Network that a group of football players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.
All players and coaches were asymptomatic and placed in immediate isolation and quarantine.
Officials say they expected to have positive tests as this shows the detailed and robust plan they have in place staff, coaches and student athletes.
All student-athletes, coaches and staff returning to campus will be tested upon their arrival.