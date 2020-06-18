City Leaders Cracking Down on Curfew Violations

by Andrew James

Montgomery city leaders are cracking down on businesses not following COVID-19 orders.

Councilman Oronde Mitchell says several gas stations and clubs have been cited for not following the city’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and for holding large gatherings. He’s already been in contact with business owners in his district and he says many have taken steps to comply after being contacted.

When that doesn’t happen, he says the police can get involved which can lead to a show/cause hearing with the Montgomery City Council. In worst case scenarios, that could end with the council shutting the business down.

“If you’re putting too many people in your establishment that you can’t do masks and you can’t do six feet apart then we definitely have a problem because now you’re contributing to the spread of COVID-19,” Mitchell explained.

We’ve reached out to Montgomery Police for more information about citations that have already been issued. We will update you as we learn more.