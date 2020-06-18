City of Montgomery Mask Distribution Locations
Mayor Steven Reed has signed an Executive Order requiring that masks should be worn at all time while in public. City leaders will be distributing mask to those that need them.
The below sites will distribute masks Friday, June 19 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Montgomery City Council members also have a limited number of masks for distribution and can be reached by their contact information on the City’s website at www.montgomeryal.gov.
Therapeutic Recreation Center
604 Augusta Street
Montgomery, AL 36111
(334) 240-4595
Sheridan Heights Community Center
3501 Faro Drive
Montgomery, AL 36110
(334) 240-4573
Hayneville Road Community Center
3315 Hayneville Road
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 240-4568
Regency Park Community Center
5995 Christy Lane
Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 625-3051
Goodwyn Community Center
205 Perry Hill Rd,
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 271-7008
Chisholm Community Center
545 E Vandiver Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36110
(334) 240-4514
Willie Cook Community Center
6055 Woodley Circle
Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 284-7945
Hunter Community Center
20 Judge C. Price Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 240-4551
Old Selma Road Community Center
3200 Old Selma Road
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 240-4653
McIntyre Community Center
1240 Hugh Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 240-4565
E.D. Nixon Community Center
1000 Edgar D Nixon Ave.
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 240-4467
For more information, please contact Fredrick Thomas with the City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department at (334) 625-4743 or fthomas@montgomeryal.gov.