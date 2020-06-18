City of Montgomery Mask Distribution Locations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven Reed has signed an Executive Order requiring that masks should be worn at all time while in public. City leaders will be distributing mask to those that need them.

The below sites will distribute masks Friday, June 19 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Montgomery City Council members also have a limited number of masks for distribution and can be reached by their contact information on the City’s website at www.montgomeryal.gov.

Therapeutic Recreation Center

604 Augusta Street

Montgomery, AL 36111

(334) 240-4595

Sheridan Heights Community Center

3501 Faro Drive

Montgomery, AL 36110

(334) 240-4573

Hayneville Road Community Center

3315 Hayneville Road

Montgomery, AL 36108

(334) 240-4568

Regency Park Community Center

5995 Christy Lane

Montgomery, AL 36116

(334) 625-3051

Goodwyn Community Center

205 Perry Hill Rd,

Montgomery, AL 36109

(334) 271-7008

Chisholm Community Center

545 E Vandiver Blvd

Montgomery, AL 36110

(334) 240-4514

Willie Cook Community Center

6055 Woodley Circle

Montgomery, AL 36116

(334) 284-7945

Hunter Community Center

20 Judge C. Price Street

Montgomery, AL 36108

(334) 240-4551

Old Selma Road Community Center

3200 Old Selma Road

Montgomery, AL 36108

(334) 240-4653

McIntyre Community Center

1240 Hugh Street

Montgomery, AL 36108

(334) 240-4565

E.D. Nixon Community Center

1000 Edgar D Nixon Ave.

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 240-4467

For more information, please contact Fredrick Thomas with the City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department at (334) 625-4743 or fthomas@montgomeryal.gov.