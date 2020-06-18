Heat And Humidity Trending Up

by Ben Lang

After a couple mild mid-June days on Tuesday and Wednesday, heat and humidity begin an upward trend Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 80s in many locations today. Expect a partly cloudy sky this afternoon, with isolated showers possible. However, looks like these showers won’t last long, and many spots remain dry today. A few showers could persist through early this evening, but quickly fizzle away after sunset. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 80s around 7PM, gradually falling into the mid 70s through 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Heat and humidity continue an upward trend Friday. Looks like many locations reach the low 90s during the afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky with isolated daytime showers. Again, many locations remain rain-free Friday.

Father’s day weekend looks mainly rain-free, but also hot and humid across our area. Expect highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Looks like only stray showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, with an otherwise partly cloudy sky each day. Saturday and Sunday night lows only fall to around 70°.

A typical hot and humid June weather pattern sets up next week. Chances for daytime showers and storms look healthier Monday through Thursday of next week. Expect high temperatures on either side of 90° each day, with lows near 70° each night.