Hot & Humid Again !

by Shane Butler

The ole peaky upper low pressure system to our east will be making its way farther away from us. High pressure takes over and we’re back to typical summer-time weather conditions around here. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs and overnight lows hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temps may try to make a run at the mid 90s Sunday and Monday. Moisture will be creeping up leading to higher humidity levels area wide. Daytime heating will spark those late afternoon pop up showers and t-storms. They will be few and far between over the weekend but next week is looking more active with rain activity. A boundary approaches the deep south and that enhances the development of storms. We expect a fairly decent chance for rain/storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Later that week, it’s back to typical afternoon hit or miss showers or storms.