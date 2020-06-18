In Celebration of Juneteenth, Group Paints Community Art Project in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The youth organization I Am More Than, in partnership with The Kings Canvas, and 21 Dreams have partnered together to create a community art project in downtown Montgomery.

Volunteers began working on the artwork Thursday evening.

Organizers say the project will honor men, women, and children that survived slavery, racial terror, and Jim Crow.

“It’s going to speak to the times we’re living in today, and it’s going to speak truth to power when they come out and see it,” says Michelle Browder of youth organization I Am More Than.

The piece is expected to be completed on Juneteenth, which is Friday, June 19th.