Mental Health Matters – Special #3 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jun 18, 2020 9:15 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff This Mental Health Matters special features a pediatrician from Jackson Hospital and a counselor with Auburn University at Montgomery. They are discussing mental health issues in children, teenagers and college students. Categories: Mental Health Matter Segments, News Video Tags: mental health alabama, mental health children, mental health college students, mental health matters, mental health teenagers FacebookTwitterPinterestemail