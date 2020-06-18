Montgomery to Celebrate Juneteenth Day Online

by Alabama News Network Staff

COVID-19 has sparked many an event to change the way it’s being held and celebrations of Juneteenth are not being spared.

Marking the end of slavery 155 years ago, under normal circumstances, Juneteenth would have included a street party this weekend in Montgomery with speakers, vendors and music outside the Rosa Parks Museum. Now, Juneteenth is going online Friday.

The Rosa Parks Museum, which is operated by Troy University, is accepting video submissions for possible use on its social media sites Friday.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from slavery. The date was almost 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.