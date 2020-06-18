New Day, Same Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: The Alabama weather situation will not be changing much…For today and tomorrow, moisture levels try rise, and the coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms should rise as well, but still rain chances will remain in the 10-20% range. Highs today upper-80s, Friday around 90°.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Afternoon heat levels with climb with many locations across South/Central Alabama in the 89-93 degree range during the afternoon both days, while some mid 90s are expected across South Alabama. The sky both days will continue to feature more sun than clouds, with any afternoon showers and storms remaining few and far between, generally around the 20% chance range.

NEXT WEEK: Early in the week, an upper trough and higher moisture levels means the air becomes more unstable across Alabama, bringing better chances for rain and storms across Alabama. Most of this activity should occur during the peak heating of the day, between 1PM-9PM each days. Highs around 90° are expected most days.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: The Atlantic basin is quiet, as dry desert air from the African continent is moving westward across the deep tropics. Tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.