SWAC announces Football Media Days will go on virtually

by Adam Solomon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | For the first time in history, the Southwestern Athletic Conference will conduct its annual football media event using a virtual format on Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, July 24. 2020 SWAC Football Media Day was initially slated to take place Thursday, July 16, in Atlanta, Ga.

“While the current COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly presented a unique set of challenges for everyone globally, it has also created an equally unique set of opportunities,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“As a result we now have the ability to include two additional days of media exposure for our league’s ten football programs in a virtual format that will be highlighted by fan interaction components, while also featuring traditional media participation. We’re excited to be able to host our football media days in this format and in a manner that will effectively minimize any potential health risk related to the spread of COVID-19 that would come as a result of hosting any large scale public gathering at this time.”

The 2020 SWAC Football Virtual Media Days will be headlined by all ten league head coaches along with one student-athlete from each program. The three-day event which is slated to be broadcast live on the SWAC Digital Network (SDN), will also feature a special address by SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland to kick-off event coverage on opening day.