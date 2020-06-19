A Hot But Mainly Dry Father’s Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

Seems like the milder June temperatures from earlier this week are in the rear-view mirror. Temperatures rose into the low 90s in most of our central and south Alabama locations this afternoon. Fortunately, humidity wasn’t too bad, with heat index temperatures trending very close to actual air temperatures most of the day. However, cooling daytime showers and storms were nearly non-existent today. There’s a chance a brief shower or storm could pop up anywhere across our area through this evening. However, most locations remain dry for the rest of the day. Expect a mainly clear sky this evening, with temperatures still ranging from the mid to upper 80s at 7PM, before falling into the mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s under a mostly clear to clear sky.

Expect plenty of sunshine over Father’s Day weekend. Looks like the afternoon heat turns up another notch, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There could be isolated afternoon showers or storms each day, but the chance to see rain remains very low. However, that means outdoor plans to celebrate Dad likely remain uninterrupted by rain. Just try to find some shade if you’re outside! Saturday and Sunday night look dry, mostly clear, and warm with lows near 70°.

Next week starts on a relatively dry note, with just isolated afternoon showers and storms Monday. Temperatures remain hot, warming into the low 90s Monday afternoon. A cool front pushes into the Ohio River Valley Tuesday, moving south into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday. Expect daytime shower and thunderstorm coverage to increase as a result. That could curb the heat a bit, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90° Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. However, humidity looks higher both days, so it won’t feel more comfortable.

Rain chances still look good Thursday, with the front likely stalling somewhere in central Alabama. That means we won’t get a cool-down from the front, but models indicate a drier pattern with lower rain chances next Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the low 90s each day.