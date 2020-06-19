Friday Forecast: Hotter Temperatures Expected

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: Today is another day with a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temps expected to be flirting with the 90° mark. Of course, a few showers and storms are possible through the afternoon, but these will remain fairly isolated, and most spots will stay dry.

USA BRIEF: Strong to severe storms are expected to bring large hail and damaging winds across the southern High Plains. There is a marginal risk for flash flooding over portions of the central Appalachian, Mid-Atlantic and central U.S. Record high temperatures are possible for the next couple of days in New England.

WEEKEND WEATHER: It is going to be hotter this weekend as many locations across South/Central Alabama will see highs in the low 90s both days, and again some mid 90s are expected across South Alabama. The sky both days will continue to feature more sun than clouds, with any afternoon showers and storms remaining few and far between, generally around the 20% chance range.

NEXT WEEK: Better rain chances return next week, as an upper trough approaches, along with higher moisture levels, means the air becomes more unstable across Alabama. Rain chances will at least be in the 40-60% range daily, with most of the activity occurring between 1PM-9PM each day. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are expected most days.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: The Atlantic basin is quiet, as dry desert air from the African continent is moving westward across the deep tropics. Some of that dust could reach the Southeast U.S. by the middle of next week, giving the potential for some vivid sunrise and sunset skies by then. Tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

Please social distance, wash your hands, and stay cool this weekend!!!

Ryan