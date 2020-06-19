Montgomery Face Mask Policy: Questions & Answers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery’s face mask policy is in effect as of 5 p.m. Friday, June 19. The city has released a list of answers to frequently asked questions about the new policy:

Where and when are face coverings or masks required?

Face coverings or masks shall be worn at all times by persons over the age of two years old and who can medically tolerate doing so when in public places within the City of Montgomery where there are 10 or more people present within less than 6 feet apart from one another. The requirement applies to employees, customers and clients of businesses within the City. Face coverings or masks shall be worn in outdoor spaces when there are 10 or more people within 6 feet of one another.

Are private businesses, venues, stores, offices considered “public places” under the order?

Yes.

What is not considered a “public place” under the Order?

Motor vehicles and private residences – whether it is where you live or someone else lives.

What does it mean to “medically tolerate”?

We recognize that some people may have health conditions in which wearing a mask may pose a greater mental or physical health risk. Residents who have a legitimate health issue in which wearing a mask further endangers their health are exempt from wearing a face covering or mask. This exception should not be exploited by people who simply do not believe in wearing a

covering their face.

Why did the City of Montgomery order residents to wear face coverings or masks?

To protect and save lives. Montgomery continues to see an alarming number of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths resulting from the virus. Medical experts emphatically state that wearing a face covering or mask can further aid in slowing the spread of the virus by reducing the chances of symptomatic and asymptomatic people transmitting the virus to others.

How will the order be enforced?

The City of Montgomery encourages residents to follow this order to protect themselves and others from the virus. The goal is not to be punitive but rather to protect public health. Businesses and employers are expected to be community partners in this effort by ensuring employees and customers wear face coverings or masks. Businesses can turn away anyone who refuses to wear a face covering or mask but should balance that with deescalation of any confrontation. The City of Montgomery would rather give you a mask than a citation. The City of Montgomery will make efforts to distribute free masks to help residents comply. While there is a $25.00 fine for not wearing a face covering or mask, the City of Montgomery will first encourage compliance and foster access to masks. Failure to then comply is subject to the fine.

Under what circumstances do I not need to wear a face covering or mask?

-When outdoors (granted there are less than 10 people and they are at least 6 feet apart). If there are more than 10 people, they must be more than 6 feet apart in order for the requirement to not apply.

-In the privacy of one’s own residence or another’s residence.

-Within one’s own motor vehicle or another’s motor vehicle.

-During individual outdoor exercise or group exercise as long as individuals are at least 6 feet apart.

-Persons working alone in separate office spaces or in non-public workplaces where there is more than adequate social distancing area, based on the size of and number of people in the space (indoors or out of doors) need not wear a face covering or mask at all times.

-Patients in examination rooms of medical or dental offices or clinics or hospitals where there is a necessity to examine or treat the mouth or nasal area, subject to the direction of the medical or dental professionals in charge of the office, clinic or hospital.

-When wearing a face covering or mask poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk such as anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.

-When eating or drinking in public at a restaurant, bar or other food or beverage establishment operating under conditions required by the state health officer’s order. A mask or face covering must be worn when entering and exiting any such establishment.

Do I need to wear a face covering or mask in a restaurant or bar?

You should wear a face covering or mask when entering and exiting, but it can be removed while eating and/or drinking.

Do face coverings or masks need to be worn during outdoor sporting, entertainment, music, food or commercial events?

If there are 10 or more people within 6 feet of one another they are required to wear a face covering or mask. If they are consistently 6 feet apart, they do not need to cover their face.

Are face coverings or masks required at childcare facilities?

Where the consistent use of face coverings or masks are not possible due to supervision of multiple children, the facility shall adhere to sanitary, hygienic and face covering practices to the maximum extent practicable.

What should I do if I am not sure whether a face covering or mask is required in particular situation?

Use your best judgment and err on the side of caution by wearing a face covering or mask. This simple gesture can make a big difference in saving someone’s life.

Additional questions about the order?

Please email mayor@montgomeryal.gov and include your phone number in your message.